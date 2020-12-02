Cyprus secures 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Developments regarding the vaccines against COVID are quick.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry informed the citizens on the procedures Cyprus is promoting to secure the vaccines and the planning according to which vaccinations will take place.

During a news conference, professor Zoi-Dorothea Pana explained that both AstraZeneca and Pfizer companies pledged to start supplying the vaccine this month, without specifying an exact date. “Taking delivery of the vaccines will greatly boost the fight against COVID-19,” she said.

She added that Cyprus will receive 1,192,043 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine starting this month through to the second quarter of 2022.

Delivery of 391,637 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 200,000 doses of the JJ (Janssen) vaccine are also scheduled to start in December and continue until the third quarter of 2021.

She added that additional quantities are expected by Cyrevac and Moderna companies.

She also noted that the Health Ministry has already ordered the necessary equipment for the maintenance of the vaccines.

Speaking with other members of the Scientific Advisory Committee, Dr Pana said that Cyprus is participating in all EU procedures regarding the supply of vaccines and noted that at a local level, the planning for the distribution of the vaccine is being completed.

She also explained that according to the European Commission’s guidelines, priority for the vaccines will be given to health professionals, people at higher risk and first-line/essential workers.

(philenews)