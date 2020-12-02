News Local Cyprus secures 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Cyprus secures 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Flu vaccinations to continue in coming months

Developments regarding the vaccines against COVID are quick.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry informed the citizens on the procedures Cyprus is promoting to secure the vaccines and the planning according to which vaccinations will take place.

During a news conference, professor Zoi-Dorothea Pana explained that both AstraZeneca and Pfizer companies pledged to start supplying the vaccine this month, without specifying an exact date. “Taking delivery of the vaccines will greatly boost the fight against COVID-19,” she said.

She added that Cyprus will receive 1,192,043 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine starting this month through to the second quarter of 2022.

Delivery of 391,637 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 200,000 doses of the JJ (Janssen) vaccine are also scheduled to start in December and continue until the third quarter of 2021.

She added that additional quantities are expected by Cyrevac and Moderna companies.

She also noted that the Health Ministry has already ordered the necessary equipment for the maintenance of the vaccines.

Speaking with other members of the Scientific Advisory Committee, Dr Pana said that Cyprus is participating in all EU procedures regarding the supply of vaccines and noted that at a local level, the planning for the distribution of the vaccine is being completed.

She also explained that according to the European Commission’s guidelines, priority for the vaccines will be given to health professionals, people at higher risk and first-line/essential workers.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleOpposition party expects security guard of President to also be cut down
Next articleConfirmed COVID-19 case at Larnaca Municipality offices

Top Stories

Local

Very bad weather in free Famagusta area (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
Low pressure and unstable weather conditions are affecting the area. Today the weather will be mainly cloudy and local showers and or thunderstorms are expected...
Read more
Local

68 patients at Reference Hospital on Wednesday

gavriella -
  Some 68 patients of COVID-19 are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as a reference establishment. Five of these patients are...
Read more
Local

33-year-old man wanted for several cases (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate ILIA ALKHANASHVILI, 33, from Georgia, regarding the offense of assault with actual bodily harm and...
Read more
Local

29-year-old missing from Nicosia (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 29-year old Mohamed Ali Yassin from Somalia, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since...
Read more
Local

Ministry refuses postponement of mid-term exams

gavriella -
At the time when trade unions and organized parents are getting ready to seek dynamically the postponement of the school exams that are scheduled...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Very bad weather in free Famagusta area (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
Low pressure and unstable weather conditions are affecting the area. Today the weather will be mainly cloudy and local showers and or thunderstorms are expected...
Read more
Local

68 patients at Reference Hospital on Wednesday

gavriella -
  Some 68 patients of COVID-19 are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as a reference establishment. Five of these patients are...
Read more
Local

33-year-old man wanted for several cases (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate ILIA ALKHANASHVILI, 33, from Georgia, regarding the offense of assault with actual bodily harm and...
Read more
Local

29-year-old missing from Nicosia (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 29-year old Mohamed Ali Yassin from Somalia, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros