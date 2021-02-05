Cyprus second among EU countries in PCR and rapid tests

Cyprus remains firmly in the first positions among the EU member-states regarding the carrying out of tests. According to recent data of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC – Week 4), Cyprus is second regarding PCR and rapid tests per 100,000 residents.

From the first wave of the pandemic until today, the Health Ministry has invested in targeted tests, among others, to old people’s homes, migrants’ facilities, professional facilities but also in specific areas with huge clusters like Paphos and Aradippou.

Since the beginning of the pandemic more than 1.5 million tests have taken place.

This has permitted the early spotting of 31,379 confirmed cases and the immediate start of the tracing procedure.

(philenews)