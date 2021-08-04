Cyprus scientist awarded ‘Life Pioneer’ prize by World Renewable Energy Network

Cyprus scientist Dr. Despina Serghides of the Cyprus Institute made it to the renowned list of “Life-Pioneers” for the area of Energy, Buildings and Sustainable Cities. She was awarded the prize for her work in renewable energy sources.

A press release by the Cyprus Institute says that the award ceremony took place in the framework of the World Summit for renewable energy sources organised by the World Renewable Energy Network in Lisbon. It was addressed by Portugal`s Environment Minister and Dr. Serghides was a guest speaker.

“Professor Serghides was selected as one of only twelve Internationally Recognised WREN Life Pioneers, and was awarded for her outstanding work and contribution to the promotion of renewable energy globally,” the press release adds.

Dr. Serghides is head of the Sustainable Built Environment Unit of Cyprus Institute and her work covers the area of the bioclimate architecture, zero energy buildings, sustainable buildings etc.

She is the project leader of several European projects (Interreg ZenH Balkan, the ERANET SUI-Urban Europe/2014, the Horizon SOCLIMPACT, the COST ENGAGER) and carries out research in Architecture, Energy and the Urban Environment.

She is the president of the International Solar Energy Society of Cyprus (ISES), member of the executive Committee and member of the Board of Directors of ISES-Europe of which she was the president.