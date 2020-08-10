News Local Cyprus-Russia officials start negotiations in Moscow on double tax agreement

Cyprus-Russia officials start negotiations in Moscow on double tax agreement

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides is in Moscow for a meeting with high-ranking Russian government officials, as the Cypriot side aims to reach an agreement in relation to the double taxation agreement between the two countries.

Petrides, heading a group of Finance Ministry experts, was set to meet at noon with the Russian delegation.

As CNA learns the Russian delegation will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Minister Alexey Sazanov.

According to the same information, the Cypriot side continues to be cautiously optimistic about the outcome of negotiations, which will continue on Tuesday, with the aim of concluding a deal.

The Russian Ministry of Finance announced that it will initiate the procedure to scrap the double tax agreement with Cyprus from August 3, saying that Cyprus’ proposals on amendments to tax laws are unfeasible.

The Russian Finance Ministry held negotiations with the Cyprus’ Ministry of Finance on amendments to the Russian-Cypriot double taxation agreement in respect of increasing the withholding tax to 15% for dividends and interest payments.

The issue was also discussed during a recent telephone conversation between Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades and the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleUK Foreign Office reiterates positions on Cyprus and Turkey
Next articleGreek PM Mitsotakis chairs emergency KYSEA meeting

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus and Russia agree to amend Double Tax Treaty

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus and Russia agreed on Monday to amend the Cyprus-Russia Double Tax Treaty, as Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides wrote in a post on...
Read more
World

Greek Foreign Ministry calls on Turkey to stop its illegal actions

Maria Bitar -
The Greek Foreign Ministry sent a clear message that Greece will defend it sovereignty and its sovereign rights and called on Turkey to immediately...
Read more
Local

Measures against Covid-19 must become the Modus Vivendi, Professor Kostrikis says

Maria Bitar -
The additional measures decided and applied ten days ago by the government and the epidemiological team, in the framework of the actions taken to...
Read more
Local

Registration of motor vehicles declines by 8.9% in July 2020

Maria Bitar -
The total registrations of motor vehicles in July 2020 numbered 4,227, recording a decrease of 8.9% compared to July 2019, the Statistical Service of...
Read more
Economy

Imports of goods and exports of domestically produced products decline in May

Maria Bitar -
Total imports of goods from EU Member States and third countries to Cyprus amounted to €466.2 million in May 2020 as compared to €726.8...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus and Russia agree to amend Double Tax Treaty

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus and Russia agreed on Monday to amend the Cyprus-Russia Double Tax Treaty, as Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides wrote in a post on...
Read more
Local

Measures against Covid-19 must become the Modus Vivendi, Professor Kostrikis says

Maria Bitar -
The additional measures decided and applied ten days ago by the government and the epidemiological team, in the framework of the actions taken to...
Read more
Local

Registration of motor vehicles declines by 8.9% in July 2020

Maria Bitar -
The total registrations of motor vehicles in July 2020 numbered 4,227, recording a decrease of 8.9% compared to July 2019, the Statistical Service of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus is sending 20 tons of dry food to Lebanon, collection continues

Maria Bitar -
Twenty tons of dry food have been collected so far in Cyprus for the thousands of people of Lebanon, who suffer due to the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros