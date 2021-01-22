News Local Cyprus’ revised 2021 budget approved by marginal majority

Cyprus’ revised 2021 budget approved by marginal majority

Cyprus’ revised 2021 budget was approved by marginal majority on Thursday evening allowing the government to deal with the crucial economic fallout from the coronavirus situation.

The House plenum passed the budget with 29 votes in favour and 26 against after weeks of behind the scenes negotiations between opposition parties and the administration and ruling Disy.

The revised budget which provides for €7.16 billion in expenditure while projected revenues are €6.48 billion unlocks hundreds in millions earmarked for coronavirus relief to businesses and households.

The votes in favour came from ruling Disy (18 seats), Edek (three seats), the Citizens Alliance (one seat), Solidarity Movement (two seats), Elam (two seats) and the Cooperation of Democratic Forces (three seats).

Main Opposition Akel, centre Diko, the Greens and independent MP Anna Theologou voted against.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides has thanked opposition parties for casting a positive vote repeating that Cyprus could have defaulted if the budget was rejected anew by parliament. Because it would have lost its investment grade rating, too.

The first bill was rejected in December after opposition Diko voted against it because the government refused to allow the Auditor-General to probe the island’s controversial and now banned citizenship for investment programme.

Diko had been voting for state budgets throughout the current administration’s term despite disagreement on other issues.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMainly fine on Friday with high cloud in the afternoon
Next articleEarthquake rattles Cyprus, no reports of damage

Top Stories

World

Shallow magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Crete

Annie Charalambous -
A shallow magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported on Friday morning near the port city of Sitia in the Greek island of Crete. The National Observatory...
Read more
Local

Sport shooter Eleftheriou gives names behind alleged sexual abuse to police

Annie Charalambous -
Sport shooter and member of Cyprus’ women’s national shooting team Andri Eleftheriou has named the person she accuses of sexually abusing her twice during...
Read more
Photos

People participate in a beer yoga session at Cambodia

Andreas Nicolaides -
People participate in a beer yoga session, as the country eases the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, at a craft brewery in Phnom Penh, Cambodia...
Read more
Local

President Anastasiades says slow rollout of EU vaccines a problem

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades has pointed out the problems Cyprus is confronted with because of the slow rollout from the EU of Covid-19 vaccines. This is...
Read more
Local

EU, Turkey cautiously eye improved ties after tough 2020

Annie Charalambous -
The European Union and Turkey have pressed each other to take concrete steps to improve relations long strained by disagreements over energy, migration and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Sport shooter Eleftheriou gives names behind alleged sexual abuse to police

Annie Charalambous -
Sport shooter and member of Cyprus’ women’s national shooting team Andri Eleftheriou has named the person she accuses of sexually abusing her twice during...
Read more
Local

President Anastasiades says slow rollout of EU vaccines a problem

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades has pointed out the problems Cyprus is confronted with because of the slow rollout from the EU of Covid-19 vaccines. This is...
Read more
Local

EU, Turkey cautiously eye improved ties after tough 2020

Annie Charalambous -
The European Union and Turkey have pressed each other to take concrete steps to improve relations long strained by disagreements over energy, migration and...
Read more
Local

Earthquake rattles Cyprus, no reports of damage

gavriella -
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.3 rattled Cyprus on Thursday afternoon, with no reports of damage. The tremor occurred at around 1427 GMT and was...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros