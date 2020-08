Based on provisional estimates by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade in Cyprus compared to the corresponding month of the previous year decreased by 5.7% in June 2020 and reached 114.8 units (base 2015=100).

It is estimated that for the period of January-June 2020 the index recorded a decrease of 5.0% compared to the same period of 2019.

It is noted that in June 2020, many Covid-19 containment measures were gradually lifted.

(CNA)