News Local Cyprus resumes vaccinations with AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab on Friday

Cyprus will resume vaccinations with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, after the European Medicines Authority (EMA) ruled it was safe and effective, the island’s Health Ministry said.

Authorities had suspended administering the jab on March 15 pending a review of the vaccine’s safety by the European drugs regulator.

The EMA said on Thursday it was still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca’s vaccine outweighed the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use.

By Annie Charalambous
