Cyprus residents’ trips abroad up 283.5% in April

In total 15,338 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in April 2021, compared to 4,000 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 283.5%, according to data released Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus. Compared to April 2019 there was a 86.9% decrease.

The main countries from which the residents of Cyprus returned in April 2021, were Greece with 32.3% and Russia with 10.4%.

The statistics for April 2021 were obtained from processing of the data of the electronic platform “Cyprus Flight Pass”. Due to issues that arose from the self-declared information provided by the passengers, the Statistical Service notes that it was not possible to provide a more extensive analysis.

(CNA)