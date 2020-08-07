News Local Cyprus rescue teams begin operations in Beirut

Cyprus rescue teams begin operations in Beirut

Cyprus rescue teams which are in Lebanon began their operations since 7 am on Friday, in cooperation with a team from Qatar in Beirut`s ground zero.

In statements to CNA, Fire Service spokesperson Andreas Kettis said that that the Cypriot mission which has rescue dogs is cooperating with the team from Qatar which has rescue equipment.

He noted that the teams of the Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) and the Emergency Response Unit (MMAD) will search the area alternately along with the dogs and if they detect something then the team from Qatar will get into the ruins to recover anyone that might be there.

Kettis also noted that the situation on the ground where the teams are operating is very bad.

There are masses of iron and concrete, he said, adding that there is always a chance to find a survivor in the ruins.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleToddler almost drowned in Paralimni
Next articleCyprus’ President calls on Cypriots to donate food for Lebanon

Top Stories

Local

Forty-year-old man wanted in relation to dog theft case (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Police are seeking information that could help locate Kufi Tulga, 41, against whom an arrest warrant is pending in connection with an investigated case...
Read more
Local

Two men wanted in relation to theft and arson cases (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Police are looking for two persons, other details unknown, in relation to car theft and arson cases under investigation, offenses committed between the dates...
Read more
World

PM Mitsotakis: Greece-Egypt’s agreement on maritime zones a national success

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that the agreement between Greece and Egypt for the delimitation of their maritime zones, reached on Thursday,...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ President calls on Cypriots to donate food for Lebanon

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades has called on Cypriot citizens, companies and businesses to contribute by donating generously to the campaign for collecting specific kinds...
Read more
Local

Cyprus rescue teams begin operations in Beirut

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus rescue teams which are in Lebanon began their operations since 7 am on Friday, in cooperation with a team from Qatar in Beirut`s...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Forty-year-old man wanted in relation to dog theft case (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Police are seeking information that could help locate Kufi Tulga, 41, against whom an arrest warrant is pending in connection with an investigated case...
Read more
Local

Two men wanted in relation to theft and arson cases (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Police are looking for two persons, other details unknown, in relation to car theft and arson cases under investigation, offenses committed between the dates...
Read more
World

PM Mitsotakis: Greece-Egypt’s agreement on maritime zones a national success

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that the agreement between Greece and Egypt for the delimitation of their maritime zones, reached on Thursday,...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ President calls on Cypriots to donate food for Lebanon

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades has called on Cypriot citizens, companies and businesses to contribute by donating generously to the campaign for collecting specific kinds...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros