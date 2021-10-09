Cyprus Republic issues anti-Navtex for Turkey’s Navtex in its exclusive economic zone

The government of the Cyprus Republic issued an anti-Navtex following Turkey`s Navtex as regards the seismic ship Oruc Reis which will be conducting research in the Eastern Mediterranean until December 16.

Cyprus News Agency has learned from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaka that the Navtex affects to a small degree Cyprus` exclusive economic zone in the north of the island, in an area from occupied Keryneia to Turkey. In the Navtex the Cyprus Republic noted that the Turkish Navtex violates its sovereign rights.

On Friday Antalya Navtex Station issued the Navtex saying that Oruc Reis will be accompanied it its research operation by ships Ataman and Genghis Khan of the Turkish navy.