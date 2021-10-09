NewsLocalCyprus Republic issues anti-Navtex for Turkey's Navtex in its exclusive economic zone

Cyprus Republic issues anti-Navtex for Turkey’s Navtex in its exclusive economic zone

Orucreis
Orucreis

The government of the Cyprus Republic issued an anti-Navtex following Turkey`s Navtex as regards the seismic ship Oruc Reis which will be conducting research in the Eastern Mediterranean until December 16.

Cyprus News Agency has learned from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaka that the Navtex affects to a small degree Cyprus` exclusive economic zone in the north of the island, in an area from occupied Keryneia to Turkey. In the Navtex the Cyprus Republic noted that the Turkish Navtex violates its sovereign rights.

On Friday Antalya Navtex Station issued the Navtex saying that Oruc Reis will be accompanied it its research operation by ships Ataman and Genghis Khan of the Turkish navy.

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus Security and Defence Academy organises Conference on Climate Change and Security
Next articleArson to the car of 39-year-old woman outside her house

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros