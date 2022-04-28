Cyprus reports case of acute hepatitis

NewsLocalCyprus reports case of acute hepatitis

A case of acute hepatitis of unknown origin has to do with a girl 4.5 years old and has already been reported to the relevant European bodies by the Makarios Children’s Hospital

The chief of the pediatrics division at Makarios hospital, Avraam Elia, said that a young child was diagnosed back in February with acute hepatitis of unexplained origin, as cases emerge across the world and some experts fearing lockdowns could be the culprit.

He noted that the case had been reported as unexplained hepatitis. “Lab work that was done on the child yielded no correlation with a cause of hepatitis,” Elia said.

By gavriella
