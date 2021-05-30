Cyprus reports 44 new coronavirus infections, 73 patients in hospitals, no deaths on Sunday

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that 73 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, while 44 new coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours, with positivity rate standing at 0.09%. The total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic reaches 72,407.

No deaths were recorded and thus their number remains at 360 (240 men or 67% and 120 women or 33%). The median age of the deceased is 78.

Out of the 73 patients who are being treated in hospitals, 32 are in a critical condition (18 are intubated).

In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 15 patients, in the Nicosia General Hospital there are 36 patients, 20 other patients are being treated in the Limassol General Hospital and 2 are in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

A total of 47,156 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, (5,210 with the PCR method and 41,946 with the antigen rapid test method).

The 44 new cases were found as follows: 7 from contact tracing, 7 from samples taken at airports, 5 from tests after private initiative, 1 from tests done in the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 2 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 22 from antigen rapid tests. Meanwhile, no cases were found from 221 samples taken after GP referrals and 147 tests done among residents of Kato Pyrgos Tillirias.

CNA