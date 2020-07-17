News Local Cyprus reports 1,024 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Cyprus reports 1,024 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

A total of 1,024 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths were reported in Cyprus as of Tuesday July 14, the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Among these cases, 18.8% are health-care workers (192), 3.9% physicians (40), 9.5% nurses (97), 1.3% other health occupations (13), and 4.1% auxiliary staff (42).

The median age of cases is 44 years – ranging from 30-58 years – with 51.8% being male and 48.2% female.

Overall, of 879 cases for which the place of exposure was known, locally acquired infections (index cases and close-contacts of confirmed cases) were 687 (78.2%).

Of these 8.3% (57) were related to a health-care facility – General Hospital in Pafos – and 12.2% (84) were reported in Aradippou municipality.

Between July 1 and 14, 26 cases were reported, 62% (16) were imported, and 38% (10) were locally-acquired.

In total, 17.7% (181) of cases received hospital care, and two (1.1%) are still hospitalised – either for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms or for pre-existing conditions).

Median age of all hospitalized patients is 62 years (48-73 years) and 64.6% are males.

There are no patients in intensive care units.

Among cases alive, 847 (84.9%) have recovered without symptoms and with two negative tests following their diagnosis.

A total of 176,174 tests have been performed as of July 14, that is 20,113.5 per 100,000 population.

 

By Annie Charalambous
