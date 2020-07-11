News Local Cyprus remembers victims of 2011 deadly blast at Mari

Cyprus remembers victims of 2011 deadly blast at Mari

Ναυτική Βάση «Ευάγγελος Φλωράκης», Μαρί, Κύπρος Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Αναστασιάδης εκφωνεί επιμνημόσυνο λόγο στο μνημόσυνο των πεσόντων στο Μαρί. // “Evaggelos Florakis” Naval Base, Mari, Cyprus The President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, delivers a memorial speech at the memorial service for those who fell in Mari.

 

 

Cyprus on Saturday paid tribute to the victims of a deadly munitions blast at the Evangelos Florakis naval base at Mari on July 11, 2011 that killed 13 people and crippled Cyprus’ main electricity generation station in nearby Vasiliko.

Addressing a commemoration ceremony President, Nicos Anastasiades, described the incident as one of the most tragic events in the history of Cyprus.

He noted that the sacrifice of these 13 men “obliges us to consider our responsibility as a state towards every citizen. A responsibility which mandates us through our decisions not to permit ever again the repetition of similar mistakes and omissions that could lead in similar tragedies with the loss of life being the most tragic of all.”


As he added with the sacrifice of these 13 men as a legacy and through unity it is imperative to continue working tirelessly for the reform and modernization of the state, aiming to create the conditions that would enable the citizens to feel safe and to prosper in a modern and lawful state.

“At the same time our debt to the 13 heroes we commemorate today as well as to all those who sacrificed to defend the rule of law and democracy, as well as the integrity of our state, is to reunite and rid Cyprus of the fait accompli created by the Turkish of invasion and occupation,” the President added.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
