Cyprus remains on ‘red alert’ for risk of forest fires on Thursday

Cyprus’s Forests Department has announced that a “red alert” warning for risk of fire will continue to be in effect on Thursday, urging the public to refrain from activities that may cause a fire and to cooperate with the authorities.

According to the announcement, whoever sees smoke or fire inside or near forests should contact the nearest Forest Station or call the Forestry Department at 1407 or the Fire Service at 112.

It notes that lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine and/or imprisonment, and that lighting a fire to cook is only allowed in the specified areas at picnic sites. Lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine of up to €50,000 and/or imprisonment of up to ten years, based on the legislation in place or a fine of up to €20,000 and/or imprisonment up to five years.

The public is also urged not to engage in any activities that might spark a fire such as welding or the use of any agricultural machinery that produces heat.

By gavriella
