Cyprus remains for second week on ECDC’s red list

Cyprus on Thursday remained for a second week on the red list compiled every seven days by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Red zone areas are defined as those where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 75 to 200 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more.

Or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is more than 200 but less than 500.

When the cumulative rate exceeds 500 the area enters the “deep red” zone of the ECDC.

ECDC publishes relevant maps and data every Thursday, in support of the Council recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of free movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maps are based on data reported by the Member States to the European Surveillance System (TESSy) by midnight on Tuesday.

The epidemiological state of play has improved in Western Europe, Poland and the Nordic countries.