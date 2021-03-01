Cyprus remains first among European countries in rapid tests

Cyprus remains in the first position among the EU member-states regarding rapid tests, with 24,196 tests per 100,000 of the population, according to recent data of the European Center for Disease Prevention (ECDC).

During the week 22-28 February, the Health Ministry carried out 229,743 rapid tests out of which 809 confirmed cases were found.

During the same period, 1,160 businesses and 4,531 employees were checked.

So far in Cyprus there have been 78,642 vaccinations, out of which 20,152 during the 22-28 February period. Cyprus is third among the EU countries regarding vaccination of at least the first dose, according to Our WorldInData.