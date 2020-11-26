Insider Economy Cyprus registers unemployment of 8.2% in Q3 2020, CyStat says

Cyprus registers unemployment of 8.2% in Q3 2020, CyStat says

Cyprus unemployment down to 6% in January 2020

Unemployment in the third quarter of this year reached 8.2% compared to 6.7% in the third quarter of the previous year, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) show.

“According to the results of the Labour Force Survey, the labour force in the 3rd quarter of 2020 amounted to 452,154 persons or 62.9% of the population (males 70.0%, females 56.4%) in comparison to 447,206 persons (63.0%) in the corresponding quarter of 2019,” a CyStat press release says.

The number of employed persons was 414,920 and the employment rate 57.7% (males 64,5%, females 51,5%) in comparison to 417.118 persons (58,7%) in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

“The number of unemployed persons amounted to 37,234 and the unemployment rate to 8.2% of the labour force (males 7.9%, females 8.6%) in comparison to 30,088 persons (6.7%) in the corresponding quarter of 2019,” the press release reads.

The employment rate of people aged 20-64 was 74.5%. The rate for males was 81.4% and for females 68.0%. In the corresponding quarter of 2019, the rate was 75.7% (males 82.6%, females 69.2%). For the age group 55-64 the employment rate was 61.9% in comparison to 61.7% in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

The press release continues noting that according to the distribution of employment by sector, the biggest percentage of employed persons was in services (77.3%), followed by manufacturing (19.8%) and agriculture (2.9%). For the 3rd quarter of 2019, the corresponding percentages were: services 78.8%, manufacturing 18.9% and agriculture 2.3%.

The share of part-time employment to total employment was 10.2% or 42,481 persons (males 7.9%, females 13.0%). The corresponding rate for the 3rd quarter of 2019 was 10,6% (males 7.8%, females 13.9%).

In addition, 86.1% or 357,298 of the total employed persons were employees, of which 13.1% (46,849 persons) had a temporary job. In the corresponding quarter of 2019 employees accounted for 86.5% of total employment of which 14.2% had a temporary job.

For young persons aged 15-24 years old, the unemployment rate was 20.4% of the labour force of the same age group (males 30.2%, females 10.8%) in comparison to 15.6% (males 18.3%, females 13.3%) in the corresponding quarter of last year.

As far as the duration of unemployment is concerned, 53.3% of the total unemployed persons searched for a job for a period of less than 6 months, 19.6% for a period of 6-11 months, whereas a percentage of 27.1% were long-term unemployed. The corresponding rates for the 3rd quarter of 2019 were 57.8%, 11.3% and 30.9%, CyStat says.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleSources predict measures across Cyprus to contain pandemic
Next articleEconomic sentiment records slight drop in November

Top Stories

Local

220 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of a man aged 84, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The...
Read more
Local

Labor Minister: Support schemes averted drastic rise in unemployment

gavriella -
The package launched by the government to support employees and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic has averted a drastic rise in unemployment, Minister of...
Read more
Local

Law for protection of welfare of animals voted

gavriella -
The Ministry of Agriculture hailed the voting of the bill to protect the welfare of animals by the plenary session of Parliament this afternoon. According...
Read more
World

EU fines Teva, Cephalon 60.5 mln euros for delaying cheaper drug

gavriella -
The European Commission on Thursday (November 26) fined pharmaceutical company Teva and its now subsidiary Cephalon 60.5 million euros for agreeing to delay a...
Read more
Local

‘Smart and green’ cities in Cyprus soon, Chief Scientist tells CNA

gavriella -
Can research and innovation provide solutions to better serve the citizen and reduce pollution in cities? The answer is that in practice this does...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Economic sentiment records slight drop in November

gavriella -
Economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated slightly in November, a business survey by the Economics Research Centre of the University of Cyprus, published on Thursday,...
Read more
Economy

Economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorates slightly in November

Annie Charalambous -
Economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated slightly in November compared with last month, according to a business survey by the Economics Research Centre of the...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus’ drilling programme to resume in the second half of 2021

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus' hydrocarbon exploration programme will resume in the second half of 2021, Minister of Energy Natasa Pilides has said, before admitting that the coronavirus...
Read more
Economy

2021 state budget not affected by COVID-19 developments in Cyprus

gavriella -
Developments in Cyprus with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect the state budget, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides told the Cyprus News Agency...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros