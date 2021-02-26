Cyprus records zero stock levels of basic recommended vaccines for children since the year-long coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the production and import of pharmaceuticals in general.

Paediatricians and parents alike have expressed concern that vaccination of children is delayed for months because of shortages, Philenews reported on Friday.

At the same time, the Health Ministry in Nicosia is trying to import promptly even a small amount of such pharmaceuticals so as to cover urgent needs.

Delivery of large quantities of children’s vaccines already ordered to cover the needs of the country is expected in May, according to insiders.

Recommended children’s vaccinations include chickenpox, influenza and measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

Health experts recommend that children get combination vaccines – rather than single ones -whenever possible.

Many vaccines are offered in combination to help reduce the number of shots a child receives.