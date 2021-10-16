Cyprus records two deaths, 126 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

Health authorities in Cyprus on Saturday announced a total of 126 new coronavirus cases and two deaths.

Dead are two men, aged 76 and 80, who were hospitalized in Paphos General Hospital.

The new infections were recorded out of a total of 44,460 PCR and rapid tests carried out. This brings the positivity rate to 0.28 per cent.

At the same time, hospitals all across the island were treating 51 patients with coronavirus, of whom 20 are in serious condition.

Authorities reported that 66.7 per cent of those in hospital did not have a vaccination record.

More later…