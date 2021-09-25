NewsLocalCyprus records one Covid-related death, 99 new infections on Saturday

Cyprus records one Covid-related death, 99 new infections on Saturday

Health authorities in Cyprus on Saturday announced 99 new cases of Covid-19 and one death.

This means that the total death toll has risen to 551, while the island’s positivity rate is 0.19 per cent. 

A total of 119,689 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 52,427 tests PCR and rapid tests were carried out on Saturday.

There are currently 78 people being treated for coronavirus in hospital, of whom 32 are in serious condition.

Among all patients 78.32 per cent are unvaccinated.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEuropa Nostra Award goes to Cyprus’ bicommunal technical committee on cultural heritage

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros