Cyprus records one Covid-related death, 99 new infections on Saturday

Health authorities in Cyprus on Saturday announced 99 new cases of Covid-19 and one death.

This means that the total death toll has risen to 551, while the island’s positivity rate is 0.19 per cent.

A total of 119,689 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 52,427 tests PCR and rapid tests were carried out on Saturday.

There are currently 78 people being treated for coronavirus in hospital, of whom 32 are in serious condition.

Among all patients 78.32 per cent are unvaccinated.