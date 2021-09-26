Cyprus records one Covid-related death, 78 new infections on Sunday

Health authorities in Cyprus on Sunday announced 78 new cases of Covid-19 and one death – a woman aged 89.

This means that the total death toll has risen to 552, while the island’s positivity rate remains at 0.19 per cent.

A total of 119,767 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.

As for the total number of PCR and rapid tests on Sunday this was of 40,466.

There are currently 79 people being treated for coronavirus in hospital, of whom 29 are in serious condition.

Among all patients 76.02 per cent are unvaccinated.