Cyprus records lowest death rates from suicide in EU

Cyprus recorded the lowest death rates for suicides – most of which committed by men – among EU member states in 2017, according to Eurostat.

The number of suicides for 2017 in Cyprus was four in 100,000 inhabitants. And out of the 35 people who killed themselves that year, 29 were men and six women.

The data which was released on Thursday also shows that the number of suicides was five for both Malta and Greece and six in Italy.

At the same time, Lithuania registered the highest rate at 26 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. Slovenia with 20 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and Latvia with 18 followed.

On average, there were almost 11 deaths per 100,000 persons resulting from suicide in the EU.