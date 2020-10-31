Cyprus records Covid death, raising number to 33, five critical-149 new cases

A ninety one year old woman with underlying illnesses, succumbed to Covid-19 today at the Famagusta General raising the number of positive cases who died to 33.

In 26 cases, the final cause of death was Covid-19, of which 17 men and 9 women.

149 new covid-19 infections were announced today out of 4 thousand 783 tests.

The break-down of new patients:

9 through tracing (838 tests today)

84 through private initiative (1,974 tests today)

Ten from expatriates/passengers (895 tests today)

Eight from public hospital labs (32 tests today)

Four from GP referrals and special patient groups (261 tests today)

One from football clubs (66 tests today)

One from students and teachers (172 tests today)

Thirteen cases from Polis Chrysochous (295 tests)

Nineteen cases from Kyperounta (250 cases)

24 patients with Covid-19 are being treated at the Famagusta General, including three in the ICU. Moreover, five patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another eight in the COVID-19 unit.