Cyprus records 72 deaths from Covid between January 1 to 24

Cyprus has so far recorded 72 deaths since the start of the new year – specifically from January 1 to 24, according to the State Health Services Organisation (Okypy).

At the same time, 25 new hospitalizations are recorded on a daily basis, along with 30 intubations.

The latest data does not allow even for cautious optimism as far as the island’s epidemiological condition is concerned, Okypy also said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The number of patients hospitalized in January with coronavirus has reached the levels of last August when the “Delta” mutation prevailed in Cyprus,” it said.

“But in terms of the number of seriously ill and deaths, January is the second worst month of the pandemic,” it added.

Okypy also said they have not recorded any milder cases or a shorter stay of patients and this could mean that hospitals are flooded with several cases of Covid’s Delta mutation.