Cyprus records 428 new Covid-19 cases, one death on Saturday

Health authorities in Cyprus on Saturday announced 428 new cases of Covid-19 and one death from the infection.

Dead is an 80-year-old woman who had been treated at Famagusta Reference Hospital.

The toll now is 608, of whom 389 were men and 219 women.

The new cases were reported after a total of 78,007 PCR and rapid antigen tests took place.

This means that the island’s positivity rate is 0.55 per cent.

At the same time, 145 patients are being treated in hospital, of whom 42 in a serious condition.

Of all patients, 79.32 per cent are not vaccinated.

The total number of positives to date is 140,458.