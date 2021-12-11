NewsLocalCyprus records 428 new Covid-19 cases, one death on Saturday

Cyprus records 428 new Covid-19 cases, one death on Saturday

Covid15
Covid15

Health authorities in Cyprus on Saturday announced 428 new cases of Covid-19 and one death from the infection.

Dead is an 80-year-old woman who had been treated at Famagusta Reference Hospital.

The toll now is 608, of whom 389 were men and 219 women.

The new cases were reported after a total of 78,007  PCR and rapid antigen tests took place.

This means that the island’s positivity rate is 0.55 per cent.

At the same time, 145 patients are being treated in hospital, of whom 42 in a serious condition.

Of all patients, 79.32 per cent are not vaccinated.

The total number of positives to date is 140,458.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleSecond suspect arrested for double-murder case of two Russian women

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros