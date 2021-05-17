Cyprus records 38,226 tourist arrivals in April, most of them from Russia

A total of 38,226 tourist arrivals were recorded in April 2021, compared to zero arrivals recorded in April 2020, a period during which measures were implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Cyprus, the Statistical Service of Cyprus announced on Monday. According to these measures, there was a ban of entry to the Republic on several categories of persons, including tourists. Arrivals from Russia were the main source of tourism in April 2021.

As compared to April 2019 (when 329,308 arrivals were recorded), there was a decrease of 88.4%.

For the period of January – April 2021, arrivals of tourists reached 55,973 compared to 246,556 in the corresponding period of 2020, recording a decrease of 77.3%, as well as a decrease of 91.8% compared to the period of January – April 2019 (686,783 arrivals).

Arrivals from Russia were the main source of tourism for the month of April 2021, with a share of 41.7% (15,935) of total arrivals, followed by Greece with 12.8% (4,900) and Israel with 12.6% (4,824).

For a percentage of 61.7% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in April 2021 was holidays, for 21.3% visit to friends and relatives and for 16.9% business. Respectively, in April 2019, 78.4% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 14.3% visited friends or relatives and 7.3% visited Cyprus for business reasons.

(CNA)