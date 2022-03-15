Cyprus records 35% rise in speed limit violations between 2014-2019

Cyprus recorded a 35% increase in speed limit violations between 2014 and 2019, according to a recently-released report by the European Transport Safety Council’s Road Safety Performance Index.

But it has also recorded a significant reduction in violations such as driving under the influence of alcohol, not wearing a seat belt and talking on a mobile phone while behind the wheel.

ETSC’s Road Safety Performance Index is a policy tool to help EU Member States improve road safety.

By comparing Member States’ performance, it serves to identify and promote best practice in Europe and bring about the kind of political leadership that is needed to create a road transport system that maximises safety.

ETSC’s PIN programme covers 32 countries: the 27 Member States of the European Union, together with Israel, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Twenty-one out of the total of 28 countries participating in the report and providing data an increase in speed limit violations was recorded between 2010 and 2019.