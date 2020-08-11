News Local Cyprus records 25 new covid-19 cases, one death from the virus

Cyprus records 25 new covid-19 cases, one death from the virus

Health authorities in Cyprus on Tuesday evening announced the death of a 77-year- old man with underlying health conditions but with cause of death the Covid-19 virus.

And that 25 new cases were detected out of a total of 4,024 tests.

Twenty-seven deaths were reported so far on patients tested SARS-CoV-2 positive and twenty had Covid-19 as the final cause of death. Of the twenty people, 14 were male and six female and the median age is 71.

Thirteen cases were reported from the contact tracing procedure, three of which were done on a private initiative. Six were also done on a private initiative and one has a travel history (Salonika) and displayed symptoms.

Four patients also had symptoms and were tested privately while the other one was tested because of a planned operation at a private hospital.

Moreover one case was detected after a referral from a GP and the other three were detected at the airports (one from an Athens flight on August 10th and two from a Thessaloniki flight on August 10th).

Two cases were found in the framework of 10,000 testing for employees and were asymptomatic. One was tested before getting back to work.

The Health Ministry in its announcement points out once again that we should look out for symptoms and contact our GP immediately. The GPs are also advised to be more vigilant and suspicious of the symptoms reported to them and refer patients to Public Clinics.

The public is also advised to follow all the protective measures, to avoid mass gatherings and to practice social distancing. It is noted that most of the asymptomatic persons have intense social life and therefore the contact tracing procedure is more difficult.

Analytically the cases were detected as follows:

From 173 samples from contact tracing, 13 cases were detected, from 980 samples on private initiative, 6 cases were reported, one with travel history, from 149 samples in the framework of 10,000 tests on employees , two cases were detected, from 1,720 samples done at the airports, 3 cases were found and from 166 tests from GP referrals, one case was found.

No cases were detected out of 153 tests done at the Microbiological labs of General Hospitals and out of 683 tests from the random testing of 10,000 people.

The total of positive cases so far is 1,277. Five patients are being treated at the Famagusta Reference Hospital.

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleKadis: Life sentence for forest arsonists

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus records 25 new covid-19 cases, one death from the virus

Annie Charalambous -
Health authorities in Cyprus on Tuesday evening announced the death of a 77-year- old man with underlying health conditions but with cause of death...
Read more
Local

Kadis: Life sentence for forest arsonists

Maria Bitar -
The Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Costas Kadis, suggested that the sentence for forest fires resulting from arson is increased to life...
Read more
Local

Two French Rafale fighters flew over Cyprus EEZ

Maria Bitar -
Two French fighter aircrafts of the French Air Force flew over Cyprus` Exclusive Economic Zone on Tuesday. According to CNA sources, their presence in Cyprus...
Read more
Economy

Building permits in Cyprus record drop in first five months of 2020

Maria Bitar -
Building permits issued in the first five months of this year in Cyprus recorded a drop compared with the same period of last year,...
Read more
World

Beirut: Officials warned of disaster in July

Maria Bitar -
Government documents seen by Reuters and senior security sources show that Lebanon's prime minister and president were reportedly warned of a possible major disaster...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Kadis: Life sentence for forest arsonists

Maria Bitar -
The Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Costas Kadis, suggested that the sentence for forest fires resulting from arson is increased to life...
Read more
Local

Two French Rafale fighters flew over Cyprus EEZ

Maria Bitar -
Two French fighter aircrafts of the French Air Force flew over Cyprus` Exclusive Economic Zone on Tuesday. According to CNA sources, their presence in Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Cyprus aid for Lebanon en route to Beirut

Maria Bitar -
The humanitarian aid for the people of Lebanon, collected in Cyprus after authorities launched a campaign to respond to immediate needs following a blast...
Read more
Local

UK calls for dialogue and de-escalation between Greece and Turkey

Maria Bitar -
The UK Government has called upon Greece and Turkey to pursue dialogue and de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean, commenting on the rising tension between...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros