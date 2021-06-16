Cyprus records 20% decrease in road deaths between 2010-2020

Cyprus has recorded a decrease of 20% in road deaths between 2010-2020, according to the 15th Road Safety Performance Index Report released on Wednesday.

The report ranks the EU progress on road safety.

Numbers of serious road traffic injuries in the EU as a whole stagnated during most of the decade, to suddenly drop in 2020 during lockdowns.

The number of recorded serious injuries went down by 72% in Greece, 64% in Cyprus and 45% in Spain. The number of recorded serious injuries increased by 15% in Malta and 12% in the Netherlands since 2010.

Deaths dropped by 37% in the last ten years, short of the EU target to cut by 50% by 2020.

Greece was announced as the winner of the 2021 ETSC Road Safety Performance Index Award, with road deaths down by 54% in ten years.