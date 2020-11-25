News Local Cyprus records 1,400 cases of violence against women this year, so far

Cyprus records 1,400 cases of violence against women this year, so far

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday, police said a total of 1,400 such cases were reported in Cyprus this year – so far.

And that the total number of cases reported last year was 1,183 compared to 947 in 2018, according to Philenews which also reported that these numbers – which are alarming enough – are not even representative ones.

Because there are a lot more cases of violence in the family and against women but many victims are too scared or embarrassed to report it, according to insiders.

In the meantime, Justice and Public Order Minister Emily Yiolitis has said that the Police Domestic Violence Unit received 84 complaints in September and 96 in October.

Yiolits also said in a statement to mark the international day that issues of gender and domestic violence, as well as the incorporation into legislation of all provisions of the Istanbul Convention are high on her  priorities.

She also referred to the creation of the “House for Women”, a centre for the support and empowerment of abused women.

In the meantime, the EU issued a statement also saying that the scale of the problem stays alarming: One in three women in Europe has experienced physical and/or sexual violence.

And that nearly all victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation within the EU are women and girls.

In developing countries, one in every three girls is married before reaching the age of 18. There are at least 200 million women and girls who have undergone female genital mutilation, which is still performed in around 30 countries.

The statement also said it was the responsibility, as the EU and international community, to keep being committed in preventing, openly rejecting and condemning all acts of violence against women and girls.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCar crashes into gate of Merkel’s office
Next articleGovernment to receive almost 2 million euros from COVID fines

Top Stories

Local

Tatar: 300 G/Cs apply to the “immobile property commission”

gavriella -
The opening of Varosha will continue until every square meter is open, new Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said during an interview with Turkiye...
Read more
Local

Government to receive almost 2 million euros from COVID fines

gavriella -
The government received almost two million euros in recent months due to violations of the measures for COVID-19. Of course, this money has not...
Read more
Local

Cyprus records 1,400 cases of violence against women this year, so far

Annie Charalambous -
On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday, police said a total of 1,400 such cases were reported in...
Read more
World

Car crashes into gate of Merkel’s office

Annie Charalambous -
A car with slogans scrawled on its sides crashed into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday,...
Read more
World

British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage in New York Times article

Annie Charalambous -
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has revealed in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday that she had a miscarriage,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Tatar: 300 G/Cs apply to the “immobile property commission”

gavriella -
The opening of Varosha will continue until every square meter is open, new Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said during an interview with Turkiye...
Read more
Local

Government to receive almost 2 million euros from COVID fines

gavriella -
The government received almost two million euros in recent months due to violations of the measures for COVID-19. Of course, this money has not...
Read more
Local

Health experts, President to decide on festive season’s preventive covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades and the epidemiological advisory group on covid-19 on Wednesday morning began a meeting aiming to clarify the next steps to be...
Read more
Local

ESM’s Regling says Cyprus should utilize EU pandemic funds to promote reforms

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus should utilize EU pandemic funds to promote reforms that would diversify its economy, European Stability Mechanism General Director Klaus Regling told the Economist...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros