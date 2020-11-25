Cyprus records 1,400 cases of violence against women this year, so far

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday, police said a total of 1,400 such cases were reported in Cyprus this year – so far.

And that the total number of cases reported last year was 1,183 compared to 947 in 2018, according to Philenews which also reported that these numbers – which are alarming enough – are not even representative ones.

Because there are a lot more cases of violence in the family and against women but many victims are too scared or embarrassed to report it, according to insiders.

In the meantime, Justice and Public Order Minister Emily Yiolitis has said that the Police Domestic Violence Unit received 84 complaints in September and 96 in October.

Yiolits also said in a statement to mark the international day that issues of gender and domestic violence, as well as the incorporation into legislation of all provisions of the Istanbul Convention are high on her priorities.

She also referred to the creation of the “House for Women”, a centre for the support and empowerment of abused women.

In the meantime, the EU issued a statement also saying that the scale of the problem stays alarming: One in three women in Europe has experienced physical and/or sexual violence.

And that nearly all victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation within the EU are women and girls.

In developing countries, one in every three girls is married before reaching the age of 18. There are at least 200 million women and girls who have undergone female genital mutilation, which is still performed in around 30 countries.

The statement also said it was the responsibility, as the EU and international community, to keep being committed in preventing, openly rejecting and condemning all acts of violence against women and girls.