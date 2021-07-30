NewsLocalCyprus recommends Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 12-15

Cyprus recommends Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 12-15

Health experts advising the government on Covid-19 and state officials along with the Cyprus Pediatrician have given the green light for children aged 12-15 to be vaccinated.

However, views on this vary and there is vaccine hesitancy and mistaken beliefs about the risks Covid-19 poses to children may so this could be a challenging goal.

That’s why the government encourages vaccination uptake but won’t make it mandatory.

The message sent out is that the inclusion of younger teenagers in the inoculation programme could help protect vulnerable youngsters and relatives. As well as prepare the way for a return to school in September.

However, the health experts also warn that the vaccination of children won’t solve all problems sparked by the pandemic at schools.

By Annie Charalambous
