NewsLocalCyprus receives OCHA recognition for earthquakes

Cyprus receives OCHA recognition for earthquakes

Cyprus
Cyprus

Cyprus has received the certification of the International Organization OCHA for earthquake preparadness.

As Civil Defense spokesperson Olivia Michaelidou said, the certificate was granted on 19 June following an evaluation by OCHA representatives. The certification has to do with Cyprus’s capability to deal with big earthquakes

Michaelidou said that the representatives have been in Cyprus since 14 June. Within this framework, she said, the representatives visited services related to the issue and also watched exercises that took place as part of the process.

By gavriella
