News Local Cyprus ready to welcome more tourists, Transport Minister says

Cyprus ready to welcome more tourists, Transport Minister says

Cyprus is ready to welcome more tourists taking all precautionary measures against COVID-19, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said on Sunday.

The Minister also told reporters that the authorities are following all necessary protocols and procedures in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

“When the flights resumed and the airports opened, we had only a few flights and a few hundred passengers but now we have reached approximately 6,000 passengers on a daily basis,” he said.

“And the air traffic is set to increase, since UK will be added to category B as of August 1,” he added.

Karousos also said that new flight destinations are added from and to Cyprus.

Direct flights are added to France, Denmark and from several airports in Germany.

The Minister also said there is an increased number of tourists from Switzerland and Austria.

Asked to comment on complaints by passengers on a flight from Germany that their temperature was not taken, the Minister said that a thermal camera records the temperature of all passengers .

He also explained that Germany is a category A country and no negative COVID-19 test is needed before travelling to and from the country. And that random tests are carried out by the Health Ministry.

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGermany’s Merkel warns of summit failure on EU recovery fund
Next articlePaphos Bishop’s limo bumps into police patrol car

Top Stories

Local

Paphos Bishop’s limo bumps into police patrol car

Annie Charalambous -
The limousine of Paphos Bishop Georgios on Sunday crashed with a police patrol on the Tsada-Polis Chrysochou road. No one was injured but the vehicles...
Read more
Local

Cyprus ready to welcome more tourists, Transport Minister says

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus is ready to welcome more tourists taking all precautionary measures against COVID-19, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said on Sunday. The Minister also told reporters...
Read more
World

Germany’s Merkel warns of summit failure on EU recovery fund

Annie Charalambous -
European Union leaders toiled in search of a corona virus stimulus deal for a third day on Sunday but German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the...
Read more
Local

Health Minister urges no corona-virus protection complacency

Annie Charalambous -
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Sunday said that an increase in Covid-19 cases was expected and inevitable after the opening of the holiday island’s...
Read more
Local

Woman,19, dies of serious injuries nine days after collision

Annie Charalambous -
A 19-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a car accident on the Limassol–Platres road nine days ago has succumbed to her injuries. Police announced...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Paphos Bishop’s limo bumps into police patrol car

Annie Charalambous -
The limousine of Paphos Bishop Georgios on Sunday crashed with a police patrol on the Tsada-Polis Chrysochou road. No one was injured but the vehicles...
Read more
Local

Health Minister urges no corona-virus protection complacency

Annie Charalambous -
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Sunday said that an increase in Covid-19 cases was expected and inevitable after the opening of the holiday island’s...
Read more
Local

Woman,19, dies of serious injuries nine days after collision

Annie Charalambous -
A 19-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a car accident on the Limassol–Platres road nine days ago has succumbed to her injuries. Police announced...
Read more
Local

Health officials cautious over easing restrictions on mass-gatherings

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus may record a positive epidemiological course but the Ministry of Health is still cautious over the easing of coronavirus restriction measures on social...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros