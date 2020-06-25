News Local Cyprus ready to welcome British visitors, Perdios tells The Sun

Cyprus ready to welcome British visitors, Perdios tells The Sun

The UK government is expected to finalise today during a meeting under Prime Minister Boris Johnson the plan for exceptions to the 14-day quarantine for travellers arriving in the UK from countries with a low number of Coronavirus cases, the CNA reports.

The so-called ‘air bridges’ are expected to be put in force on July 4 initially for a small number of countries (around 10). Relevant announcements will most likely take place on Monday, the day of the first reevaluation of the controversial quarantine measure enforced on June 8.

Citing sources, the CNA reports that the first wave of exceptions includes Greece, Spain, Italy and France, while Cyprus will either be included in this group or, more likely, in the second wave later in July.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios has told The Sun that Cyprus will be ready to welcome British visitors in a few weeks.

“In a few weeks from now, by mid-July, flights will be possible from the UK to Cyprus … 15th July sounds very reasonable,” he said.

Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Gibraltar and Bermuda are also expected to be included in the first wave of air bridges, while there are reportedly conflicting views on Turkey and Portugal which has seen an increase in cases in the popular tourist destination of Algarve.

More exceptions will follow in the summer, including faraway destinations, although the USA and other countries in the Americas will most likely be excluded from the list until late autumn.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleCypriot and Hungarian FMs to hold talks in Nicosia on Friday
Next articleEiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Top Stories

Economy

Retail trade down 30.2% during April’s lockdown

Josephine Koumettou -
Retail trade reduced significantly in April 2020, the second month during which COVID-19 containment measures continued to apply in Cyprus. On the basis of provisional...
Read more
World

Austrian ski resort has record rate of coronavirus antibodies, study finds

Josephine Koumettou -
A study of residents in the Alpine ski resort of Ischgl, the site of Austria's biggest coronavirus outbreak, has found 42% have antibodies for...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Five remanded for possession of counterfeit currency – UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
Five persons have been remanded in custody for six days on Thursday by the Paphos District Court to facilitate questioning by the Paphos CID...
Read more
Local

Cyprus 2nd country in EU with most foreign nationals

Josephine Koumettou -
On 1 January 2019, 21.8 million citizens of a non-member country lived in one of the 27 EU Member States, representing almost 5% of...
Read more
World

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Josephine Koumettou -
The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Paphos: Five remanded for possession of counterfeit currency – UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
Five persons have been remanded in custody for six days on Thursday by the Paphos District Court to facilitate questioning by the Paphos CID...
Read more
Local

Cyprus 2nd country in EU with most foreign nationals

Josephine Koumettou -
On 1 January 2019, 21.8 million citizens of a non-member country lived in one of the 27 EU Member States, representing almost 5% of...
Read more
Local

Cypriot and Hungarian FMs to hold talks in Nicosia on Friday

Josephine Koumettou -
The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, in view of the ongoing illegal activities of Turkey, will be among the issues which the Foreign Ministers...
Read more
Local

British Bases advise people who cross through Pergamos to present a negative Covid-19 test

Josephine Koumettou -
The British Bases advise people who use the Pergamos crossing point, in order to cross into the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus, to present a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros