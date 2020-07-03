Cyprus’ rare nocturnal butterfly and endemic beetle (photos)

The Department of Forests took to social media to introduce the public to two rare and protected insect species that visitors to Cyprus’ forests can observe with a little luck during their summer excursions.

Euplagia quadripunctaria, the famous Rhodes butterfly, is a night butterfly, which are typically nocturnal insects and its habitat is wet and shady tree valleys. These butterflies remain motionless during the day on rocks, tree trunks and foliage and move during the night.

The endemic beetle Propomacrus cypriacus is a saprophagous species of coleoptera and its habitat is old, broad-leaved trees such as oak, platanus, carob and almond trees.

Photos: Herodotos Kakouris

