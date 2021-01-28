News Local Cyprus ranks in top 10 countries in COVID Performance Index of almost...

Cyprus ranks in top 10 countries in COVID Performance Index of almost 100 countries

Cyprus ranks in the top 10 countries in a COVID Performance Index of almost 100 countries for their successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters.

New Zealand, Vietnam and Taiwan rank the top three while Cyprus, Australia, Thailand, Rwanda, Iceland, Latvia and Sri Lanka are among the top 10.

These are the countries with fewer reported cases and deaths both in aggregate and per capita terms with Britain and America near the bottom of the pile.

The Lowy Institute said its index published on Thursday excludes China, where the first cases were identified in December 2019, due to a lack of publicly available data.

In total, 98 countries were evaluated in the 36 weeks that followed their hundredth confirmed case of COVID-19, using data available to January 9, 2021.

Fourteen-day rolling averages of new daily figures were calculated for confirmed cases, confirmed cases per million people, confirmed deaths, confirmed deaths per million people, confirmed cases as a proportion of tests, and tests per thousand people, the Lowy Institute said.

The report comes as world coronavirus cases surpass 100 million with the death toll exceeding 2 million.

The United States, with over 25 million confirmed cases, ranked 94, while India, with more than 11 million cases, was 86th. Britain, with the highest number of the deaths in Europe, stood at 66th.

The index showed countries in Asia-Pacific proved the most successful in containing the pandemic, while Europe and the United States were “quickly overwhelmed” by the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“Levels of economic development or differences in political systems between countries had less of an impact on outcomes than often assumed or publicised,” the Sydney-based Lowy Institute said in its analysis.

“In general, countries with smaller populations, cohesive societies, and capable institutions have a comparative advantage in dealing with a global crisis such as a pandemic.”

Vietnam, which has used targeted testing and a centralised quarantine programme to successfully contain the coronavirus reported its first locally-transmitted case of COVID-19 for 55 days on Thursday.

 

By Annie Charalambous
