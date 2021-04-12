Cyprus ranks 1st in EU regarding COVID tests, has 2nd lowest positivity rate

Cyprus ranks first in the EU as regards COVID-19 tests (40,958 tests per 100,000 population) and has the second lowest positivity rate in the EU (0.8%), the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Responding to criticism as regards the pace of vaccinations, the Ministry points out that Cyprus has one of the lowest mortality rates in the EU (20.3 / 100,000) adding that this reflects the great work done by health professionals in hospitals and the fact that the Health System has responded successfully to the maximum extent possible, through continuous investments and support.

The Ministry says that the vaccination program continues at an intensive pace, aiming at the vaccination coverage of more than 60% of the population within the first half of 2021.

Cyprus, it adds, has already achieved the goal set by the European Union for vaccination. coverage of the elderly, since 82% of people aged 80 and over have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, while, 76% of people aged 70-79 have received at least the first dose.

Until the 10th of April, 185,341 vaccinations have been administered, of which 133,049 are for the first dose and 52,292 for both doses.

Cyprus continues to implement its Vaccination Plan with the available licensed vaccines of AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer, while it is expected to add the Janssen vaccine next week.

It notes that through the agreements concluded by the European Commission in which Cyprus has participated, it has secured the maximum quantities possible and it is expected that in total the country will receive enough doses for 2 million people.

It says that in addition to the agreements through EU procedures, the Ministry of Health is in advanced consultations for the supply of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine, once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The Ministry underlines that the primary goal of the Government is to protect public health and ensure the health of its citizens, with a view to return to normality.

(CNA)