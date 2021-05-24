NewsLocalCyprus ranks 112 worldwide as far as women in parliament goes

Cyprus ranks 112 worldwide as far as women in parliament goes

Cyprus ranked 112 worldwide in 2021 as regards women holding a seat in parliament with a percentage of just 19.6% per cent, Philenews reported on Monday.

Parliamentary elections will take place on Sunday, with the outgoing House having only 11 women MPs out of a total of 56 seats.

And this despite the fact that women in Cyprus make up over 50% of the electoral body.

Data released by the Research ad Publications Department of the House of Representatives shows that first out the 10 national parliaments with most women MPs is Rwanda with 61.3%.

Cuba follows with 53.2%, then Bolivia with 50%, Mexico with 48.2%, and  Nicaragua with 47.3%.

Then comes Sweden with 47%, followed by Grenada with 46.7%, Andorra with 46.4%, South Africa with 46.3% ad Finland with 46%.

As for Greece, it is just one place above Cyprus with 20.7% of women in parliament. Specifically out of a total of 300 seats women hold just 62.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCoastal Limassol the city with most recently erected high-rise buildings
Next articleState tolerance to illegalities all across Cyprus gets worse with time

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros