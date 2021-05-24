Cyprus ranks 112 worldwide as far as women in parliament goes

Cyprus ranked 112 worldwide in 2021 as regards women holding a seat in parliament with a percentage of just 19.6% per cent, Philenews reported on Monday.

Parliamentary elections will take place on Sunday, with the outgoing House having only 11 women MPs out of a total of 56 seats.

And this despite the fact that women in Cyprus make up over 50% of the electoral body.

Data released by the Research ad Publications Department of the House of Representatives shows that first out the 10 national parliaments with most women MPs is Rwanda with 61.3%.

Cuba follows with 53.2%, then Bolivia with 50%, Mexico with 48.2%, and Nicaragua with 47.3%.

Then comes Sweden with 47%, followed by Grenada with 46.7%, Andorra with 46.4%, South Africa with 46.3% ad Finland with 46%.

As for Greece, it is just one place above Cyprus with 20.7% of women in parliament. Specifically out of a total of 300 seats women hold just 62.