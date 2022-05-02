NewsLocalCyprus ranks 106 worldwide in countries generating most plastic waste

Cyprus ranks 106 worldwide in countries generating most plastic waste

Waste
Waste

Cyprus ranks 106 in the world in an Australian specialized study focusing on which countries generate the most plastic waste. And which ones have the highest waste per capita.

The study by ‘Compare the Market’ is titled A Skyline of Waste and was collated in February 2021 but released recently.

It has the most comprehensive statistics for the plastic generation of 184 locations across the world.

Specifically, Cyprus’ per capita plastic waste number is 1,198,575. And the total waste number per day is 297,246.60.

The number of 1-litre bottles wasted per day is 9,288,956.25.

And the forecast Waste in a year (365 days) is 3,390,469,031.25.

The data uses the amount of plastic waste and the weight of a 1-litre bottle to display how many 1-litre plastic bottles are wasted each day.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleBritish royals mark seventh birthday of Princess Charlotte with new photos
Next articleCypriots visiting Greece over Easter on the rise

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros