News Local Cyprus Rally 2020 kicks off with 21 crews participating

Twenty one crews from Cyprus, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and France are taking part in the 49th International Cyprus Rally which began on Friday and will end on Sunday.

Cyprus Rally 2020 includes a total of eleven special stages which are 97% gravel. Six special stages will take place on Saturday and five on Sunday.

Cyprus Rally is the 4th and 5th race of the Pancyprian Rally Championship (every day is an independent race), according to a press release.

Sunday’s special stages are Cablenet Lefkara and Smartway Analyzing, which will also be done twice, before the Eneos Super Special Stage at Achna Speedway, which spectators will be able to watch. Tickets are on sale at www.soldoutticketbox.com.

Nasser Al-Attiyah from Qatar started first, wanting to achieve the second consecutive victory in the race, the seventh of his career in Cyprus Rally and to be crowned Middle East Champion for the 16th time in his career. He competes with a Volkswagen Polo R5 and is co-owned by Frenchman Matthieu Baumel.

The dominance of Al-Attiyah will be sought by the top Cypriot crews after a total of seven R5 races with the Cypriot flag were at the start.

The talented Alexandros Tsouloftas with co-driver Stelios Ilias and Volkswagen Polo stand out, last year`s champion Petros Pantelis with co-driver Chrysostomou and Citroen DS3, the winner of 2018 Simos Galatariotis with co-driver Ti Polymos Antonis Chrysostomou in a Skoda Fabia. Abdullah Al-Rawahi also drove down from Oman with Al-Hmoud and a Ford Fiesta.

The race is organized by the Cyprus Automobile Association.

By Annie Charalambous
