Cyprus public debt in 2020 at 118% of GDP, Finance Ministry estimates

Cyprus public debt is expected to be at the end of 2020 €24.8 billion or 118% of GDP, the Public Debt Management Office of the Finance Ministry estimates.

At the end of 2019 it stood at €20.9 billion.

In a March 2021 report, the Public Debt Management Offfice also says that in 2020 the Cypriot economy shrank less than expected, adding that it was recorded at 5.05%, while at the fourth quarter of 2020 it was recorded at 4.5% on an annual basis, compared to 4.7% at the third quarter of the same year.

(CNA)