Cyprus protests to UN over new crossing measures by breakaway T/C regime

Cyprus has made representations to the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) over new restrictive measures announced by the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime in the breakaway north regarding people who wish to cross over from the government-controlled areas.

The measures essentially affect enclaved Greek Cypriots who live in the breakaway north, Presidential Commissioner Fotis Fotiou told CNA.

“We have informed the UN that this new decision will create problems for the enclaved particularly during the period of Christmas because there are many people who would like to visit their parents who are enclaved in Rizokarpaso.

“As well as people who are enclaved and would like to spend the Christmas holidays with their families in the government-controlled areas,” Fotiou said.

He also said that the measure which comes into effect as of midnight on Sunday basically prohibits anyone to visit Karpasia and the Μaronite villages.

Fotiou clarified that the measure does not affect the teachers who go to the occupied areas in order to teach children there.

“I have spoken with UNFICYP and I am waiting for their answers on Monday after they meet with the puppet regime,” he added.

Moreover he added that the fact that the other side justifies its decision based on the epidemiological outlook in the government-controlled areas is not an answer because arrangements could be made to safeguard health security and at the same time address the issue of the enclaved who need to see their relatives.

As has been announced in the Turkish occupied area of Cyprus, crossings from the government-controlled areas to the occupied areas for less than 24 hours without quarantine stop as of 13.12.2020 at 23.59 local time.

People who cross to the occupied areas, except from certain categories, will be subject to a seven-day quarantine. They will also have to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test carried out within the last 24 hours.

Before this decision, people who crossed in the occupied areas for less than 24 hours were exempted from quarantine, provided that they presented a negative PCR test.