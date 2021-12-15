Cyprus problem…on the rocks

A reception hosted in Nicosia by new UNSG Special Representative Colin Stewart and attended by both leaders of the divided island aimed at breaking the ice between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Whether this was achieved on Tuesday evening remains to be seen as Stewart sent the message that he will work towards finding “a mutually accepted way forward” during his term.

“I am very pleased to be here and continue the good work of my predecessor and support what I know is a very important cause for the UN Secretary General and that is to support both leaders in finding a mutually acceptable way forward,” he said.

“I know it is important to him personally as he has demonstrated in the past year through informal gatherings that he has hosted in Geneva in April and in New York in September and I know he counts on me to do everything I can to support your efforts.”

The social get-together at UN-controlled Ledra Palace was the two leaders’ first meeting since their informal one with the UNSG in New York back in September.

Stewart, who had his first separate meetings with the two leaders last week, had said that this would be an informal social event without an agenda.

His goal is to kick-start the now stalled talks aiming to reunite Cyprus under a bi-zonal, bi-communal federal system.

Cyprus is divided since 1974 following an invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway north of the EU-member state.