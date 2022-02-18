NewsLocalCyprus Problem and CBMs discussed between Macron - Anastasiades in Brussels

Cyprus Problem and CBMs discussed between Macron – Anastasiades in Brussels

The Cyprus problem and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) proposed by the Greek Cypriot side were among the matters discussed during a meeting President Nicos Anastasiades had with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Thursday evening.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the European Union – African Union Summit which takes place in the Belgian capital.

In a post on his official Twitter account, on Friday, Anastasiades notes that the two Presidents had a “constructive meeting” focused on the Cyprus Problem as well as the CBMs proposed by the Greek Cypriot side.

“We had a productive meeting with our friend President @EmmanuelMacron on the subjects of: the Cyprus Problem, CBMs, bilateral relations between Cyprus – France, the continuation of the French Presidency of the EU and international developments,” the tweet reads.

“We have agreed to remain in continuous contact,” the tweet adds.

(CNA)

