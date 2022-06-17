Cyprus Prisons head accuses high-profile police officer of scandalous provocation

Cyprus Prisons Director Anna Aristotelous has accused a high-ranking police officer of conspiring with a life-sentenced inmate in a bid to secure a video showing her in private personal moments.

The news broke out in daily ‘Politis’ on Friday and already caused a sensation even before the name of the police officer who appears to have a public profile gets leaked.

The motive of this act of provocation and scandalous corruption case as Aristotelous described it on state radio was to harm her professionally.

The highly-esteemed director has evidence to prove her charge and lawyers have already been assigned with the case which is to be referred to the Attorney General’s Office. She will personally brief the Justice Ministry and the Chief of Police, she added.

Moreover, the case is to be sent imminently to the Independent Authority for the Investigation of Allegations and Complaints.

Aristotelous referred to an unbelievable hatred and anger against her by the specific officer who, as she said, should have been the first to serve and enforce the law.

Since she took over seven years ago, the human centered approach used at the state prison institution has led to reduced rates of reoffending.