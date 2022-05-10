Cyprus Prisons awarded prize in an EC competition

Cyprus Prisons Department participated in a competition by the European Commission titled #Beinclusive EU Sport Award 2021 – 2022 and was awarded one of the first three prizes as one of the best activities of EU member states. The prize of 2,500 euro was deposited into the Welfare Fund of the inmates.

The EU Commission competition had to do with good practices in sport and innovative ideas and initiatives aiming at the inclusion of all social groups with respect for diversity.

Through 87 project submissions from across Europe, the Cypriot prisons, the only prison participating, won the award for “Celebrating Diversity” as one of the three best activities of European countries.

Sports constitute an integral part of the daily life of detainees since it contributes to their education, physical and mental health. To this end, the prison directorate has established eight gyms, ping pong tables, volleyball, badminton, football, basketball, tennis and futsal courts, available to all detainees.