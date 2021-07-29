Cyprus Presidents holds meeting with King of Jordan in Athens

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, held a meeting yesterday with King Abdullah il bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, in Athens.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Trilateral Summit between Greece, Cyprus and Jordan. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to further deepen them in areas of mutual interest, such as Tourism and Trade.

They also discussed the epidemiological situation in their two countries, as well as relations between the EU and Jordan, which is a key regional partner of the Union.

President Anastasiades briefed the King of Jordan on the latest developments in the Cyprus problem and on the events concerning the fenced-off area of Famagusta, expressing his appreciation for Jordan`s firm and principled position and its support to the efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.