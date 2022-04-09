Cyprus President welcomes establishment of American University of Beirut campus in Pafos

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, welcomed on Friday the establishment of an American University of Beirut campus in Pafos, noting that this is a historic juncture for Cyprus.

Addressing an event during which the Agreement for the foundation of the university was signed, the President said that decision for the establishment of the new campus of the university, as a result of the tireless efforts of Pafos Municipality, gives a new dimension in the policy followed to transform Cyprus to a center of excellence, a center of education.

Moreover, he noted that hundreds of Cypriots have studied at the American University of Beirut and today are doing an excellent work as scientists in Cyprus. Therefore, it is with particular satisfaction that I welcome this important and historic juncture for my country, he added.

The President noted that in 2012-2013, 32 thousand young people were studying in Cyprus, of whom eight thousand were from third countries. He added that during this year`s spring semester 54 thousand students were studying in Cyprus, of whom 32 thousand were from Europe and third countries.

In this way and following a systematic and sensible policy, he noted, “we have created the preconditions to refocus our economic model apart from other business activities to the education sector as well.”

The President expressed satisfaction over the presence of the US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs, Lee Satterfield in Cyprus, noting that it “reflects the excellent relations that have been constructed during the last years between the Republic of Cyprus and the US”.

These relations, Anastasiades noted, have reached their highest level ever since the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus.

He expressed the belief that “with the broader foreign policy which we have been following, creating and building friendships aiming always at stability and peace in the region, with the US contribution as well, we will celebrate at some point the reunification of our country that will get rid of everything that it has been experiencing, creating the preconditions and the prospects so that our Turkish Cypriot compatriots will be able to feel that the American University of Beirut is their university as well.”

The President warmly congratulated those who contributed to this successful project, which, as he noted, gives another dimension to the educational developments in the country.

