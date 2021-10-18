President to review Gesy state of play with Health Insurance Organisation

President Nicos Anasasiades will review the state of play of the island’s general health scheme (Gesy) with Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) representatives around noon on Monday.

Insiders said the President will tell them he considers Gesy to be the greatest of social reforms and assure that existing problems must and should be resolved.

Two and a half years after Gesy’s implementation abuses of the system are a fact but the insiders believe these happened to all countries that health schemes were introduced.

At the same time, the President already had a meeting with the State Health Services organization.

He has expressed determination to resolve all issues related to the operation of public hospitals and pointed out that the government will take all necessary relevant measures.

The President pledged that public hospitals will become more than competitive.